Two Stillwater kids hailed heroes for helping injured neighbor

STILLWATER, Okla. - Two Stillwater kids are now being hailed heroes after hearing their neighbor calling for help - possibly saving his life.

“The deputy showed up and said that they expected a fatality when they got here,” said Kristal Spitler, the children's mom.

7-year-old Josh and 8-year-old Emma were playing outside on Saturday when they heard a man yelling for help.

“I was scared because I didn’t know where he was,” Emma Kuehl said.

“I was scared,” Josh Kuehl said.

Standing on a chair to peer over the fence, they saw someone pinned under a Jeep.

“He was like, ‘Go get some help! Go get some help,’” Emma said.

The man had been working on his car when it fell off the jack.

The two kids immediately started running for their mom, who waited with him until help arrived.

“The firemen came and used the jaws of life and pried him up. They life-flighted him out of here to Oklahoma City,” Spitler said.

Now, the pair are being hailed as heroes.

“It’s a total miracle story,” Spitler said.

The neighbor is now back at home and doing well. He’s expected to make a full recovery.