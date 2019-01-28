Two Tecumseh High School students killed in tragic Shawnee car accident, school officials say

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A fatal crash in Shawnee over the weekend claimed the lives of two Tecumseh High School students, school officials say.

The incident happened Saturday, just after 5 p.m., near 45th and Aydelotte.

According to the Tecumseh High School Facebook page, two students were killed in the crash.

A community vigil is set for 6 p.m. Monday at the high school’s Alumni building.

“Please keep the students, faculty, and staff in your prayers as they head back to the classroom tomorrow,” the high school posted on Facebook. “We will have extra counselors on hand for those in need. One thing is certain, we will come together as a family, as we always do. That is the blessing of a small town.”

Details of the crash are still being investigated.

On Saturday, the Shawnee Police Department confirmed to News 4 one fatality and two others injured. No other details were released at that time and no updates have been released.