Vandals hit Moore family’s car, sending the driver into shock and to the hospital

MOORE, Okla. - A man and his wife were targeted by vandals while on their way home.

The attack so shocking, the man had to be taken to the hospital.

Now, police are investigating.

The Watt’s family says they were driving east on 12th street when they believe some teens threw or shot something at their car window.

The window completely shattered, nearly giving them a heart attack.

“We waited there on the corner for police to come and boom, my chest started hurting,” said Jim Watt.

What was supposed to be a nice night celebrating his wife`s birthday, ended with a trip to the hospital.

“My window just blew up and I thought somebody shot me,” said Jim. “It scared the daylights out of me.”

Jim says he and his wife chased after a couple of teens they saw take off down the street.

“I went up to him and said, 'man, what did you do that for?' and he said, 'they were shooting at us, too,'” said Jim. “I said, 'who was shooting at you?' I said, 'you're the one that broke my window.'”

But, he says the teens took off again and Linda called the police. That’s when she says they learned they weren't the only ones hit.

“I want you to know that a woman called just before you did and said the same thing happened to her at the Sonic,” said Linda.

Jim describes the teens wearing all black. One had glasses, a black hat and a black backpack with yellow trim on it.

After all that stress, Jim started to feel pain in his chest.

“It`s just like, if you have heartburn, double time and then you get lightheaded,” said Jim.

He went to the heart hospital to get checked out. Thankfully, he's OK. But, he hopes whoever is responsible learns a lesson before someone else gets hurt.

“What if it happened to their parents,” said Jim. “What would they feel like? They would feel just like my kids feel like.”

Jim says they're not sure what object the teens shot or threw at their car window, but they`re thankful no one was severely injured.

Moore police say they don't have any suspects at this time.