"We outgrew our current facility years ago," Oklahoma equine rescue to move to larger facility

JONES, Okla. – An organization that helps abandoned or abused horses get back on track is now getting a helping hand of its own.

Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue began in 2001 and has since grown to help law enforcement and animal control agencies with animal cruelty cases involving horses.

As the rescue continued to grow, their property in Jones wasn’t able to fulfill their needs.

“We outgrew our current facility years ago but refused to turn our back on the local agencies and the neglected horses that needed us,” says Natalee Cross, founder. “We average more than 120 horses a year entering into our program and continue to maintain care for more than 100 horses at any given time. Our current facility of twenty acres and a four-stall barn kept us full and unable to assist owner surrenders.”

On Friday, Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue announced that it will be moving to a new facility thanks to help from the Kirkpatrick Foundation.

The rescue received a grant from the foundation, which allowed it to purchase a 62 acre, fully equipped equine facility in Harrah.

Organizers say they will now be able to expand their rescue efforts and volunteer opportunities. They will also host adoption events, equine training clinics and nutrition classes.

The rescue expects to be in the facility by Feb. 1.