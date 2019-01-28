Young mother dies months after shooting, gunman still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A metro family is begging for anyone with information to help them find closure.

Brea Robinson's family is mourning the loss of the 24-year-old. She was a victim of a shooting at Redbud Landing Apartments in October and died January 22 during surgery.

Her death brings a second wave of grief for her family, as they were under the belief she would make a full recovery following the incident.

"I was awakened by gunshots," recalled Brea's mother LaKeesha, who was asleep upstairs the night of the shooting.

Oklahoma City Police found Brea Robinson and another person shot at the apartment complex. Police found Robinson on the ground in front of the stairwell with one apparent gunshot wound.

In the months following the shooting, Brea was in and out of intensive care, had undergone multiple surgeries, and was ultimately discharged and using a feeding tube. Her mother tells News 4 the young lady was sick, with pneumonia, chest pains, and a high heart rate. But by January, LaKeesha says Brea was smiling, laughing, and talking again. But a stint in her esophagus migrated down to her stomach a second time, and doctors recommended surgery.

During the operation, her lung collapsed and she flat-lined but she was revived. LaKeesha signed off on lung surgery and says she anxiously milled about the hospital waiting for an update.

"I said whats going on with my baby? Where is she? I need you to save my baby life please," Robinson said.

The doctor delivered the news she hoped she never would hear.

"He couldn't save her. He couldn't save my baby," she said. "It's the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with. I just lost it. I couldn’t believe it because she was just fine. I just talked to her, she was okay."

Now, the grieving grandmother, dealing with her own health issues, has to step in as the primary guardian of Brea's 5-year-old son.

"He's autistic and he's nonverbal, so he can't talk and explain what he feels," she said. "I know he's missing her and it's killing me because I can't give him his mama."

Her family's grief is paired with a lack of closure because months after the shooting, no one has been arrested.

"I pray that somebody comes forward and says something, give us a clue, something on who would want to hurt her," she said. "I need to get to the bottom of it. I need justice for him and her."

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged to contact police.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the ongoing care of Brea's son.