× Anadarko police arrest two people for outstanding felony warrants

ANADARKO, Okla. – The Anadarko Police Department says two people, both wanted for outstanding felony warrants, have been arrested.

On January 24, just after 1:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the Anadarko Cemetery.

Anadarko police say Sgt. Coty Pack arrested the driver, Jacob Phillips, of Chickasha, for several outstanding felony warrants, being in possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, driving without a driver’s license and failure to comply with compulsory insurance law.

Phillips’ passenger, Haley Robertson, also from Chickasha, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm after a former conviction.

They were both booked into the Caddo County Detention Center without incident, police say.