Authorities on scene of accidental shooting in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are on the scene of what police say is an accidental shooting at an apartment complex near SW 44th and Western.

Officials with Oklahoma City Police say an adult male was cleaning his firearm when it accidentally discharged striking a juvenile female.

She has been transported to a local hospital, but her condition is unknown.

