Beloved Oklahoma County K-9 officer laid to rest

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma County K-9 officer has been laid to rest.

Falco retired from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 after serving the agency for many years.

“Falco enjoyed his retirement, continuing to protect and love his family. Until his last seconds of life, he tried to please his family and show the love he had for us. Falco wasn’t just a dog or K-9, he was my partner. I depended on him on many issues that wasn’t in his expertise but he never let me down,” said Falco’s former handler.

Sadly, Falco suddenly passed away earlier this month.

“He served the citizens of Oklahoma County with distinction and honor,” says Mark Opgrande, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, Falco was laid to rest in Precious Pets Cemetery in Spencer.