Edmond police search for missing, endangered man

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Edmond Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered man.

Robert Steve Guest, 69, was last seen over the weekend near 12th and Ann Arbor in Oklahoma City but hasn’t spoken with his family since a few days before that.

Guest is an amputee on the right leg below the knee. All of his mobility devices, like his wheelchair and walkers, were left behind at his residence.

Guest drives a 2010 white/cream Nissan Murano with a paper tag.

If you know of Guest’s whereabouts, call 911.