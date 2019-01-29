Elderly couple on the hook for thousands of dollars after saying yes to a free meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Gary and Janice Cheek received a card in the mail promising a free meal at Red Lobster.

All the couple from had to do in return was sit through an hour-and-a-half sales presentation.

They say the salesman from Energy Improvements out of Tyler, Texas guaranteed a drastic cut in their energy costs and showed them a video of satisfied customers saving chunks of money on their utility bills.

“We're living off Social Security,” Janice said. “He said, ‘You won't be making any bigger payment because you'll be saving on your utilities.”

So the Cheeks decided to roll the dice, letting Energy Improvements arrange the financing.

A two man crew then installed an energy shield radiant barrier in the Cheeks' attic, but six months into the upgrade, and they say their monthly utility bills don't reflect much, if any savings.

Now they're on the hook for the $2900 loan.

Gary put a stop to his deposit check and is demanding a refund.

The owner of Energy Improvements, Ed Graves, tells the In Your Corner team he's not budging.

“We've been in business longer than all the other companies of this sort put together,” he added. “You don't stay in business for 30 years with 30,000 customers by taking advantage of people.”

This isn't the first Oklahoma complaint we've received about Energy Improvements.

Back in 2007, another Oklahoma customer told us he was not happy with the finished product, but Graves says for every complaint there are hundreds of happy customers.

He claims Gary Cheek is the one who burned him.

“He cancelled his check [and] now he doesn't want to pay for his service,” Graves said. “That's what the real deal is.”

We asked Ronnie Franklin from M&J Insulation out of Moore to take a closer look at the radiant barrier.

He says from what he can tell it was installed correctly and can work, but there are other factors to consider when insulating your home, like weather stripping, and duct sealing.

He added, “You could have bad windows, if your windows weren't sealed initially, leaking or around your electrical boxes.”

The In Your Corner bottom line is anyone who promises you big savings without seeing your home first should give you pause.

The Cheeks did after all agree to the terms of the agreement and must now come up with close to an extra $50 a month on their next to nothing budget.

In some cases the radiant barrier foil might save someone a good deal of money on their utility bill, but that hasn't happened yet for the Cheeks.

Keep in mind the barrier is going to cost you more than conventional insulation.

When it is all said and done you have to be the one to decide what's best for you, your home, and wallet.

Graves says when Gary called him to complain he never mentioned anything about his utility bills or his frustrations with the barrier foil.