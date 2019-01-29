× Justin Timberlake’s tour stop in Oklahoma City sets record

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was only a few days ago, but officials at Chesapeake Energy Arena say Justin Timberlake’s show over the weekend set a new record.

His sold-out concert, part of his “Man of the Woods Tour,” set a new record for the highest grossing show in the Chesapeake Energy Arena’s, and Oklahoma City’s, history.

More than 16,000 fans attended and was dubbed “one of the strongest concert line-ups the ‘Peake has seen since opening its doors in 2002.'”

“The caliber of talent coming to Chesapeake Arena in 2019 is second-to-none, and successes like the Justin Timberlake concert help ensure that world class performers continue to visit OKC,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “We feel the benefits as music fans, of course, but also through the economic activity our community enjoys when people travel from around the region to see these shows. I’m excited for the rest of the 2019 lineup and to see what future announcements are yet to come!”

Chris Semrau, Chesapeake Energy Arena’s General Manager, says it’s the support of live music fans of Oklahoma that helped this milestone be reached.

“We’re going into 2019 with a lot of momentum and are committed to bringing the best in world-class entertainment to people of Oklahoma City,” said Semrau.

The 117-date Man of the Woods Tour travels to 78 cities in 13 different countries throughout North America and Europe. It is scheduled to run through April 13, 2019.