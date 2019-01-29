× Logan County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

LOGAN CO., Okla. – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who went missing early Tuesday Morning

Earl Mangold is described as a white male, approximately 5’8″ and 240 pounds.

Mangold was last seen by two other subjects on a rural road near 74 and 51.

Mangold was driving a red in color F250 that has been recovered by the sheriff’s office.

If you have seen this vehicle or Mangold, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 405-282-4100.