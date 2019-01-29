× Federal employees, contractors waiting for paychecks can still get help

OKLAHOMA CITY – Even though the government is open for now, a local organization is still working to help federal employees and contractors in need.

Officials with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma say impacted federal employees will likely not begin receiving back pay until later this week or the start of next week. Also, federal contractors are unlikely to receive back pay at all.

“Although federal employees are returning to work this week, we feel that there will still be a need for food assistance among a number the employees and contractors,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.

As a result, the food bank will offer four mobile food distributions this week.

Anadarko: Anadarko High School, 1400 Warrior Dr.- Jan. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anadarko High School, 1400 Warrior Dr.- Jan. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chandler : Agri-Civic Center, 1023 W. 15th St.- Jan. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: Agri-Civic Center, 1023 W. 15th St.- Jan. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chickasha : Grady County Fairgrounds, 500 E. Choctaw Ave.- Jan. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: Grady County Fairgrounds, 500 E. Choctaw Ave.- Jan. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Yukon: Yukon High School, 1777 S. Yukon Parkway – Jan. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests will need to show their federal ID or proof of employment to receive assistance.

Guests will receive a variety of foods like pasta, cereal, peanut butter, canned vegetables, meat, fresh produce, frozen protein and bread.