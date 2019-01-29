× Name a cockroach after your ex this Valentine’s Day

SEVENOAKS, U.K. – There’s a special, new way to get back at your ex this Valentine’s Day, thanks to the Hemsley Conservation Centre (HCC).

“The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend’s worthless ex-“someone” on this special holiday of love.”

​For just $2, you can name a cockroach after the person of your choosing and receive a certificate complete with a message box, as well as entry into the conservation centre.

The names will appear on their “roach board” and the HCC will post photos on their social media February 14.

Please note that the cockroaches name will not appear on the certificate. We don’t want to fuel a fire, so this is a keepsake for you or your friend, although should you wish – the certificate does come complete with a message box!

Your cockroaches name will however, appear on our roach board at the cockroach enclosure at the HCC.

Please note that we only need the first name of your cockroach!

The entry offer on the certificate is only valid with a certificate (1 per person) and during the time period stated. All general terms of entry apply and can be found by clicking here.

If you would like your ex’s first name included on our roach board, remember to click ‘add note’ at the checkout stage so it will be included.

To purchase your cockroach name, click here.