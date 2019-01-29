Neighbor helps Roger County deputies catch suspected thieves

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – Deputies in northeast Oklahoma say a neighbor is what helped lead to the arrests of two suspected thieves.

It started when Rogers County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home last week.

According to FOX 23, a neighbor spotted a man and woman going in and out of the home, loading a trailer with items.

“We had a good caller, somebody paying attention. A nosy neighbor is definitely an asset,” said Sheriff Scott Walton with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found a trailer with a toilet and an ottoman full of DVDs on it.

Officials talked to Alexandra Oxford and Robert Wallace who said the owner paid them to clean up and clear everything from the house.

But, when deputies called the owners, they were at work and said the duo was lying.

“They were at work trying to make an honest living while these thugs are out trying to steal what they work for,” said Walton.

A search of the vehicle revealed burglary tools, including a crowbar and bolt cutters.

Officials say syringes were also found; one with liquid meth inside.

“I’m thrilled to death that things work out this way, and as long as we have the support of the people we serve, we can keep doing this everyday,” Walton said.

Oxford and Wallace face several charges including burglary and conspiracy.