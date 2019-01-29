New details released in tragic Shawnee crash that claimed lives of Tecumseh teens 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - New details released in a tragic crash that killed two Tecumseh teens sheds light on what reportedly led up to the incident.

On January 26, emergency crews responded to the crash at around 5:10 p.m. near 45th and Aydelotte in Shawnee.

According to an officer's report, released by the Shawnee Police Department on Tuesday, the driver of a Honda "was eastbound on 45th, going east from Chapman," when the driver rear-ended a mustang.

Two Tecumseh High School students, 17-year-old Shelby Johnson and 18-year-old Logan Deardorff, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital. Shawnee police announced Tuesday, at last check Monday night, he was still in the hospital.

The report states witnesses told police the driver of the Honda "ran off the road multiple times before the accident and was 'traveling at a high-rate of speed.'"

On Monday night, hundreds gathered at Tecumseh High School to remember the young couple.

“This little girl, Shelby, changed my son in a short amount of time,” said Cheryl Mckenzie, Deardorff's mother, of her son's beloved girlfriend.

McKenzie told News 4 she will remember her son by his high morals, strong character, outgoing spirit and love for those he cared about the most.

“He was a leader. He was a strong leader, and I don't even think he knew it,” Mckenzie said.

The incident has shaken the Tecumseh community - two lives taken too soon.

"It's heartbreaking, it's just really really hard to hear that, whether you know of that person or not," said Tecumseh Early Childhood Education coach Lacey Forrester. She knew Johnson through her work with children.

Mckenzie said she's overwhelmed with the outpouring of support she's received from those who knew Deardorff.

“And, that's what's so great - to be able to actually hear how they really feel and to see the effect that he had on them and that Shelby had on them. It just says so much about them in who they are and their character,” she said. "I just want everyone to know that, you know, we had a huge loss - not just the family, but a lot of people."

Officials are still investigating the incident.

Counselors are at the school this week to help anyone affected, including staff who knew the teens.