Oklahoma City man sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography, announced Robert J. Troester of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to a complaint filed on July 16, 2018, law enforcement officers determined that Richard Spillane, 30, was engaging in conversations and sharing photographs depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on a network often used to receive and distribute child pornography.

Mr. Spillane was arrested on July 17, 2018, and has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

On August 7, 2018, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Mr. Spillane with two counts of producing child pornography and four counts of knowingly receiving child pornography. According to the indictment, between October 15, 2017, and July 17, 2018, Mr. Spillane photographed two minors, “John Doe #1” and “John Doe #2,” engaging in sexually explicit conduct. The indictment also alleged he received images in June and July of 2018 that showed children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

On October 31, 2018, Mr. Spillane pleaded guilty to Count 1 of the indictment and admitted he produced photographs of “John Doe #1” engaging in sexually explicit conduct and distributed them via the internet.

At a hearing this morning, U.S. District Judge Robin J. Cauthron sentenced Mr. Spillane to 30 years in prison—the maximum permitted by law. The sentence includes five years of supervised release following Mr. Spillane’s imprisonment.

On April 30, the court will determine the amount of restitution Mr. Spillane will be required to pay to his victims.