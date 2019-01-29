Oklahoma City police seeking clues in deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s been over a month and investigators still don’t have any leads related to the death of a man in northeast Oklahoma City.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are still searching for clues related to a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed a man’s life last month.

Around 11:38 p.m. on Dec. 21, officers say 53-year-old Rodney Buckner was trying to cross N.E. 23rd St. near Ray Ave. when he was hit by a light-colored truck.

Investigators say the force of the impact threw Buckner into westbound traffic, where he was hit two other times.

When officers arrived at the scene, Buckner was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck and the driver of the third vehicle that hit Buckner fled the scene before investigators arrived.

Now, officers are asking the public for help.

The first vehicle is believed to be a light-colored pickup truck with left front-end damage.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.