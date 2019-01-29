Oklahoma drug store owner targeted by ‘meticulous’ thieves again

STILLWATER, Okla. — The owner of a Stillwater pharmacy is dealing with the aftermath of a late night break-in months after she was also the target of an armed robbery.

Debbi Hernandez is the owner of Charlie’s Drug on the 700 block of S. Walnut Street. According to Hernandez, roughly $700 was stolen from the store safe last Thursday, along with narcotics.

“In my cost, it’s $12,000, but on the street, it’s hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Hernandez said. “But yes, it was all of my narcotics and there were some controlled drugs, Xanax we keep in there.”

Hernandez described the thieves as ‘meticulous’, cutting outdoor phone and cable lines which disabled the alarm signals.

“Then they used a crow bar to get into the front door,” she said. “There were four in the video. Two little guys that would kind of case it first to see what was going on and then there were two that came with the crow bar, big guy and a little guy with him.”

In November, the store was robbed by an unidentified armed suspect. Hernandez said she does not believe the armed robber from November is one of the burglars from last week.

"There’s other pharmacies in town. Unfortunately, I’m the one that seems to be getting picked on right now. Not that I want the others to get hit also but it just seems like they’ve targeted me and I don’t know why. I thought I was a nice person," she said.

The Stillwater Police Department is asking anyone with information about the burglary or were in the area and witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles to contact authorities at (405) 372-4171.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at (405) 742-8327.