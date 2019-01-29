Oklahoma Mission of Mercy bringing free dental care to Oklahoma City for two days

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans will have the chance to get free dental services later this week.

The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy will host a free two-day dental clinic for people of all ages in Oklahoma City. Organizers say dental professionals will be offering a variety of services like cleanings, fillings, extractions, root canals on front teeth and limited ways to improve their smile at no cost to patients.

This year’s event will be held at the Oklahoma Expo Hall at State Fair Park, 3213 Wichita Walk, on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.

Organizers say treatment will begin at 5 a.m., and patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

There will be courtesy indoor waiting that opens at 10 p.m. on January 31 in the Pavilion.

Parking is free at the lot near NW 10th and ’89er Drive. Drivers should exit at Gate 9 to get in line.

