Police search for man accused of robbing metro store with machine gun

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are seeking information, hoping to locate a man who allegedly robbed a metro gas station convenience store with a machine gun. It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station near South Western and 104th Street.

According to police, the man walked into the store and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes.

While the clerk went to get the cigarettes, the suspect pulled out a gun described as a ‘Mac 10’ type weapon, according to the police report, and demanded cash.

The clerk told police she is not sure how much money the suspect got away with.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance photos or have information that could lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.