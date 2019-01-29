× Police: Two in custody, one on the run following chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people are in custody and one is on the run following a high-speed chase that started in Oklahoma City and ended in Midwest City.

It happened late Monday just before 11:30 p.m. near Southeast 29th and Walker.

Oklahoma City police say they tried to pull a car over in that area when they discovered it was stolen, but the driver took off.

Officials told News 4 speeds reached nearly 100 mph during the chase.

It eventually came to an end near Reno and Sooner in Midwest City.

Authorities say three people inside ditched the vehicle and ran, however, two were later arrested. One has not yet been found.