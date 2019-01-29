× Program helps teens living in children’s home buy 1st car

TULSA, Okla. – A residential care home for children is using an innovative program to help teenage residents purchase their first vehicles.

The Tulsa World reports teenagers at the Sand Springs Children’s home must earn $3,000 toward the acquisition of a car, which is then matched by the agency and grants.

Four adolescents who graduated last year earned enough to win matching funds to buy cars.

The Children’s Home provides residential placements for as many as 20 youths between the ages of 8 to 18 years who cannot live in their homes due to family issues.

Youth are placed there through parental contract or the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

The program to help teens purchase cars has been in place for around five years.