Sooners and Cowgirls Ranked in Major Preseason Softball Polls
Both major national preseason college softball polls were released on Tuesday, and both our state’s Big 12 teams are ranked in both polls.
Oklahoma is fourth in both the National Fastpich Coaches Association Poll and the ESPN/USA Softball poll.
Oklahoma State is 22nd in the NFCA poll and 21st in the USA Softball poll.
Here are the complete polls:
2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll – January 29 (Preseason)
|Rank
|School
|Totals
|2018 Record
|2018 Final Ranking
|1
|Florida State (21)
|780
|58-12
|1
|2
|UCLA (6)
|756
|58-7
|3
|3
|Washington (5)
|742
|52-10
|2
|4
|Oklahoma
|696
|57-5
|4
|5
|Florida
|664
|56-11
|5
|6
|Georgia
|604
|48-13
|8
|7
|Arizona
|591
|43-16
|11
|8
|Tennessee
|571
|48-14
|10
|t9
|Alabama
|453
|36-20
|14
|t9
|South Carolina
|453
|49-17
|12
|11
|LSU
|446
|45-17
|9
|12
|Arizona State
|384
|48-13
|7
|13
|Kentucky
|379
|35-21
|15
|14
|Arkansas
|368
|42-17
|16
|15
|Louisiana
|336
|41-16
|18
|16
|Texas
|332
|33-26
|NR
|17
|Auburn
|299
|41-17
|17
|18
|Baylor
|278
|38-18
|19
|19
|Michigan
|249
|44-13
|22
|20
|Texas A&M
|199
|44-18
|13
|21
|Minnesota
|124
|41-17
|21
|22
|Oklahoma State
|112
|39-22
|RV
|23
|James Madison
|101
|43-14
|RV
|24
|Mississippi State
|95
|38-23
|23
|25
|Oregon
|82
|53-10
|6
Receiving Votes: Long Beach State (69), Notre Dame (40), Liberty (30), Texas State (23), Northwestern (22), Ohio State (15), Hofstra (15), Cal State Fullerton (13), Drake (12), California (10), Missouri (9), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Oregon State (7), Boise State (4), McNeese State (3), Wichita State (2), Tulsa (1), Houston (1), Longwood (1), Ole Miss (1), USF (1).
The 2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences.
|1.
|
UCLA (5)
|2018 Final Rank: 3
|Points: 476
|2.
|
Washington (5)
|2018 Final Rank: 2
|Points: 472
|3.
|
Florida State (7)
|2018 Final Rank: 1
|Points: 459
|4.
|
Oklahoma (2)
|2018 Final Rank: 4
|Points: 435
|5.
|
Florida (1)
|2018 Final Rank: 6
|Points: 428
|6.
|
Arizona
|2018 Final Rank: T12
|Points: 375
|7.
|
Georgia
|2018 Final Rank: 8
|Points: 374
|8.
|
Tennessee
|2018 Final Rank: 10
|Points: 367
|9.
|
South Carolina
|2018 Final Rank: T12
|Points: 282
|10.
|
LSU
|2018 Final Rank: 9
|Points: 270
|11.
|
Alabama
|2018 Final Rank: 14
|Points: 257
|T12.
|
Arizona State
|2018 Final Rank: 7
|Points: 229
|T12.
|
Arkansas
|2018 Final Rank: 16
|Points: 229
|14.
|
Michigan
|2018 Final Rank: 21
|Points: 217
|15.
|
Kentucky
|2018 Final Rank: 15
|Points: 214
|16.
|
Texas
|2018 Final Rank: –
|Points: 166
|17.
|
Auburn
|2018 Final Rank: 20
|Points: 156
|18.
|
Louisiana
|2018 Final Rank: 19
|Points: 155
|19.
|
Baylor
|2018 Final Rank: 18
|Points: 144
|20.
|
Texas A&M
|2018 Final Rank: 11
|Points: 135
|21.
|
Oklahoma State
|2018 Final Rank: RV
|Points: 93
|22.
|
James Madison
|2018 Final Rank: RV
|Points: 83
|23.
|
Minnesota
|2018 Final Rank: 17
|Points: 72
|24.
|
Ohio State
|2018 Final Rank: T24
|Points: 56
|25.
|
Long Beach State
|2018 Final Rank: 22
|Points: 50
Parenthesis denotes first place votes.
Others receiving votes: Houston (31), Notre Dame (30), Mississippi State (25), Texas State (25), Northwestern (24), Drake (23), California (20), Oregon State (20), Wichita State (17), Louisville (16), Oregon (16), Cal State Fullerton (15), South Florida (10), Tulsa (8), Virginia Tech (6), Liberty (5), Wisconsin (5), Fresno State (4), Lipscomb (2), Ole Miss (2), Hofstra (1), Nebraska (1)