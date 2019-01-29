× Sooners and Cowgirls Ranked in Major Preseason Softball Polls

Both major national preseason college softball polls were released on Tuesday, and both our state’s Big 12 teams are ranked in both polls.

Oklahoma is fourth in both the National Fastpich Coaches Association Poll and the ESPN/USA Softball poll.

Oklahoma State is 22nd in the NFCA poll and 21st in the USA Softball poll.

Here are the complete polls:

2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – January 29 (Preseason)

Rank School Totals 2018 Record 2018 Final Ranking 1 Florida State (21) 780 58-12 1 2 UCLA (6) 756 58-7 3 3 Washington (5) 742 52-10 2 4 Oklahoma 696 57-5 4 5 Florida 664 56-11 5 6 Georgia 604 48-13 8 7 Arizona 591 43-16 11 8 Tennessee 571 48-14 10 t9 Alabama 453 36-20 14 t9 South Carolina 453 49-17 12 11 LSU 446 45-17 9 12 Arizona State 384 48-13 7 13 Kentucky 379 35-21 15 14 Arkansas 368 42-17 16 15 Louisiana 336 41-16 18 16 Texas 332 33-26 NR 17 Auburn 299 41-17 17 18 Baylor 278 38-18 19 19 Michigan 249 44-13 22 20 Texas A&M 199 44-18 13 21 Minnesota 124 41-17 21 22 Oklahoma State 112 39-22 RV 23 James Madison 101 43-14 RV 24 Mississippi State 95 38-23 23 25 Oregon 82 53-10 6

Receiving Votes: Long Beach State (69), Notre Dame (40), Liberty (30), Texas State (23), Northwestern (22), Ohio State (15), Hofstra (15), Cal State Fullerton (13), Drake (12), California (10), Missouri (9), Florida Gulf Coast (7), Oregon State (7), Boise State (4), McNeese State (3), Wichita State (2), Tulsa (1), Houston (1), Longwood (1), Ole Miss (1), USF (1).

The 2019 USA Today / NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll is voted on by 32 NCAA Division I head coaches with one representing each of the NCAA’s Division I Conferences.

1. UCLA (5)

Pac-12

2018 Record: 58-7 2018 Final Rank: 3 Points: 476 2. Washington (5)

Pac-12

2018 Record: 52-10 2018 Final Rank: 2 Points: 472 3. Florida State (7)

ACC

2018 Record: 58-12 2018 Final Rank: 1 Points: 459 4. Oklahoma (2)

Big 12

2018 Record: 57-5 2018 Final Rank: 4 Points: 435 5. Florida (1)

SEC

2018 Record: 56-11 2018 Final Rank: 6 Points: 428 6. Arizona

Pac-12

2018 Record: 43-16 2018 Final Rank: T12 Points: 375 7. Georgia

SEC

2018 Record: 48-13 2018 Final Rank: 8 Points: 374 8. Tennessee

SEC

2018 Record: 48-14 2018 Final Rank: 10 Points: 367 9. South Carolina

SEC

2018 Record: 49-17 2018 Final Rank: T12 Points: 282 10. LSU

SEC

2018 Record: 45-17 2018 Final Rank: 9 Points: 270 11. Alabama

SEC

2018 Record: 36-20 2018 Final Rank: 14 Points: 257 T12. Arizona State

Pac-12

2018 Record: 48-13 2018 Final Rank: 7 Points: 229 T12. Arkansas

SEC

2018 Record: 42-17 2018 Final Rank: 16 Points: 229 14. Michigan

Big Ten

2018 Record: 44-13 2018 Final Rank: 21 Points: 217 15. Kentucky

SEC

2018 Record: 36-20 2018 Final Rank: 15 Points: 214 16. Texas

Big 12

2018 Record: 33-26 2018 Final Rank: – Points: 166 17. Auburn

SEC

2018 Record: 41-17 2018 Final Rank: 20 Points: 156 18. Louisiana

Sun Belt

2018 Record: 41-16 2018 Final Rank: 19 Points: 155 19. Baylor

Big 12

2018 Record: 36-18 2018 Final Rank: 18 Points: 144 20. Texas A&M

SEC

2018 Record: 44-18 2018 Final Rank: 11 Points: 135 21. Oklahoma State

Big 12

2018 Record: 39-22 2018 Final Rank: RV Points: 93 22. James Madison

CAA

2018 Record: 43-14 2018 Final Rank: RV Points: 83 23. Minnesota

Big Ten

2018 Record: 41-17 2018 Final Rank: 17 Points: 72 24. Ohio State

Big Ten

2018 Record: 36-16 2018 Final Rank: T24 Points: 56 25. Long Beach State

Big West

2018 Record: 43-14 2018 Final Rank: 22 Points: 50

Parenthesis denotes first place votes.

Others receiving votes: Houston (31), Notre Dame (30), Mississippi State (25), Texas State (25), Northwestern (24), Drake (23), California (20), Oregon State (20), Wichita State (17), Louisville (16), Oregon (16), Cal State Fullerton (15), South Florida (10), Tulsa (8), Virginia Tech (6), Liberty (5), Wisconsin (5), Fresno State (4), Lipscomb (2), Ole Miss (2), Hofstra (1), Nebraska (1)