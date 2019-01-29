× State’s tourism agency reaches agreement to purchase area of Grand Lake State Park

GROVE, Okla. – An agreement has been reached for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department to purchase land adjacent to an area of Grand Lake State Park.

The newly acquired land, reached by an agreement between the tourism department and Albro Estate, is approximately 77 acres in Grove on the east side of the current Honey Creek Area. Officials with the tourism department say the land is expected to be used for future expansion and development.

“We are so excited about the possibilities that this purchase brings,” said Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also Oklahoma’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Branding. “The Grand Lake area is a big part of Oklahoma tourism and of the Oklahoma State Parks system. We feel adding this land gives us an opportunity to do great things with this park that will make it an even better experience for Oklahoma travelers and help to draw in tourists from out of state.

“The Department wants to extend a huge thanks to Tourism Commissioner Chuck Perry. Chuck is an integral part of the Grand Lake community, and he was a huge help to us throughout this process.”

Currently, the Honey Creek Area stretches across 38 acres along the shores of Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees.

The Honey Creek Area is a popular spot for boating and fishing and currently has more than 100 RV tent and campsites. It is one of eight areas of Grand Lake State Park.

“I am very excited about this expansion of Honey Creek State Park,” said Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove. “It is a splendid location with numerous opportunities for development. Definitely should increase the flow of tourists visiting our community. We appreciate the leadership of Director Dutton and Grove’s own Commissioner of Tourism, Chuck Perry, in facilitating this acquisition for our state.”

“I am so pleased to see the Oklahoma State Parks system invest in this beautiful park,” said Rep. Josh West (R-Grove). “I look forward to seeing what the future brings to the Honey Creek Area and all of the Grand Lake region. Grand Lake is such a great destination for out-of-state travelers, and an expansion to the park will provide wonderful new opportunities for Oklahoma families and for visitors.”