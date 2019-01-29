Streetcar service expanding to Sundays in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials say service on the downtown Oklahoma City streetcar is expanding.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced on Tuesday that streetcar service on Sundays will become a permanent thing beginning in February.

When the streetcars first hit the rails, they weren’t planning to run on Sundays unless there was a big event downtown. However, city officials say Sunday is the second busiest day of the week for streetcar riders.

After Feb.1, fares will be $1 for a single ride, $3 for a 24-hour pass, $32 for a 30-day pass and $384 for an annual pass. Daily, 7-day and 30-day EMBARK bus passes also include streetcar service.

Officials remind drivers that the streetcars travel along a designated path, so they can’t improvise or react to mistakes by other motorists.

Do not overtake or pass any streetcar, even if it isn’t moving.

Never park on the tracks.

Park your entire vehicle within the white lines of designated parking spaces to avoid damage to your vehicle.

Watch for approaching streetcars before turning, or opening your car door if you are parked.

Always use your turn signal if you plan to drive along the tracks.

Never tailgate the streetcar.

City officials say drivers should also be prepared to stop since streetcars travel at or below the posted speed limits and make frequent stops. Officials say streetcars also have their own traffic signals that are not intended for motorists, cyclists or pedestrians.

The streetcar has two route options: the 4.8 mile ‘Downtown Loop’ and 2 mile ‘Bricktown Loop.’

Every stop will be served every 15 to 18 minutes, and officials say each streetcar can carry 104 passengers.

The ‘Downtown Loop’ will begin service at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. on Saturday. Service ends at midnight Monday to Thursday, and 2 a.m. on Friday night (Saturday morning) and Saturday nights (Sunday mornings).

The ‘Bricktown Loop’ will run 6 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Under the new schedule, Sunday service on both loops will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.