Teen with passion for music, movies looking for a place to call home after 13 years

OKLAHOMA CITY - For 15-year-old February, her love of movies has been a long-standing passion.

"Actually, Avengers: Infinity War. It was amazing. I also saw Instant Family. It related a lot to what my life in foster care has been like and what I felt and it's just it's hard,” February said.

Life for a foster care family is something this teenager knows all about.

February has moved at least 30 times in the past 13 years. In that time, though, she's been able to find solace in music, and she likes all kinds - from rock to opera.

"I've had a really tough life, but music and reading and animals, nature period. It helps me think," she told News 4.

She dreams about a future where anything is possible, including helping other foster kids like herself someday.

"It's always been a dream because I know there's a lot of kids out there that don't have homes," she said. "So, I was thinking I would buy this big mansion and have a lot of foster kids living in the mansion."

February has a passion for helping other children, and she would also love to have some guidance in her own life.

"I think it would be good to live in a home that will teach me one way of how they do things because it's hard to remember - different people do different things," she said.

February doesn't care what type of parents take her in as long as they accept her for the fun, creative teen she is.

“I just want to feel at home with someone who cares about me and wants me for me whether it's my happiness,” she said.

For more information on adopting February, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw her on this segment.

