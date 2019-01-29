Third-grade teacher arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman at bar

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a Tulsa teacher is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman at an Oklahoma bar.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 23, officers were called to the Cellar Dweller bar early Sunday morning following an alleged assault.

Witnesses say that Brian Banfield allegedly grabbed a woman’s groin, and then hit her over the head with a bottle when she told him to leave her alone.

Bartenders and customers held Banfield until officers arrived at the scene. Banfield also allegedly threatened to kill officers and bystanders at the bar.

According to KJRH, Banfield is a third-grade teacher at Eliot Elementary School in Tulsa.

“We are aware of the arrest and await additional information from law enforcement authorities. Though the information we have received to date indicates that the complaint does not involve students or any acts on school property, we can state that he is not currently working in the classroom. Other details or information regarding his employment are confidential personnel information that we cannot comment on,” a statement from Tulsa Public Schools read.

Banfield was arrested on complaints of sexual battery, threatening a violent act and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.