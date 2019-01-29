× Thunder Take Turns In Win at Orlando

The Oklahoma City Thunder got a big first half from Paul George, a big fourth quarter from Dennis Schroder, and another triple double from Russell Westbrook to win their sixth game in a row, beating Orlando 126-117 on Tuesday night at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

George scored 31 of his 37 points in the first half, Schroder had 18 of his 21 points in the final quarter, and Westbrook finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists as the Thunder took a lead, lost it, then regained it in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder led by three at halftime, and got the lead up to 15 in the third quarter at 81-66.

Orlando answered with a 26-5 run late in the third to take a six point lead.

The Thunder then took charge in the fourth quarter with an 18-2 run, sparked by Schroder, who made 8 of 11 shots from the field and a pair of three-pointers.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Jerami Grant scoring 18 points and Nerlens Noel with 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots.

OKC made 54 percent from the field and held the Magic to just 43 percent.

The Thunder were playing without two regular starters.

Steven Adams missed the game with a sprained ankle and Terrance Ferguson was out with back spasms.

Alex Abrines played in his first game since December 23, being out first with an injury, then due to personal reasons.

Abrines played six minutes and hit a three-pointer to finish with three points.

OKC improved to 32-18 on the season.

The game was the first of a three-game road trip, which continues Friday at Miami at 7:00 pm.