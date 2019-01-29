Trying to sell your home? 5 tips to target millennial home buyers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's a new year, and it looks like its a great time for Oklahoma home buyers.

On Tuesday, a new survey was released that shows Oklahoma City is ranked the third best place in the country for first-time homebuyers.

Realtor Becky Ivins, with Mover's Real Estate, says Oklahomans are poised to make a splash in the real estate market this year due to affordable housing and the number of buyers with good credit scores.

At this point, she says the average price of a home in Oklahoma City is about $160,000.

Millennials are dominating the real estate market, and there are several things they are looking for in a home:

They want to be able to see everything online

They are searching for affordability and convenience

Their top design choice is 'modern traditional'

They love outdoor spaces

They would rather have something smaller so they can have experiences.

Interest rates are unexpectedly low right now, depending on credit scores.

At this point, luxury homes are going for a bargain because there are simply too many on the market.