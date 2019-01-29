× Vehicle crash in Cleveland County claims life of Noble man

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – One person is dead following a late-night crash in Cleveland County.

It happened Monday, at around 11:45 p.m., near 108th and Maguire Road, about four miles east of Noble.

According to a trooper’s report, David Donovan, 32, of Noble, departed the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a culvert. Officials say he was ejected shortly before the car caught fire.

Donovan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.