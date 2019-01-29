Woman charged in Tecumseh officer’s death headed to trial

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Almost two years after the death of a Tecumseh police officer, the case against an Oklahoma woman is going to trial.

Around 11:30 p.m on March 26, 2017, Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney pulled over a vehicle near Benson Park and Gordon Cooper.

“You got your driver’s license and registration ready?” dash cam video showed Officer Justin Terney asking Brooklyn Williams during the traffic stop.

Williams gave Officer Terney her real name, but Byron Shepard lied from the very beginning, telling Officer Terney his name is James Bishop.

Shepard was wanted for stealing a pickup and equipment from an oil drilling company.

Dispatch couldn’t find Shepard’s false identity, and Shepard proceeded to make small talk with the 22-year-old officer.

Officer Terney told Shepard he needed to be honest and give him some identification, but Shepard ended up running into a wooded area.

You can hear Officer Terney screaming, “You’re going to get tased! Stop!”

District Attorney Richard Smothermon said Officer Terney tased Shepard as they cleared a fence.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the video, you can hear Officer Terney say, “Central, I’ve been hit.”

“We believe Officer Terney returned fire after he was hit,” Smothermon said. Smothermon said Terney was shot twice, and Shepard was shot at least three times.

They were both rushed to nearby hospitals, but Terney died from his injuries.

Ultimately, Shepard was charged with one count of first-degree murder and the driver, Brooklyn Williams, was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Williams and Shepard both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Almost two years after the crime, one of those defendants is finally headed to trial.

Due to staffing changes at the medical examiner's office and other complications, the trials for Williams and Shepard were postponed until 2019.

On Monday, officials selected 12 jurors and two alternates for Williams' trial.

According to online court records, the case is set to begin in Pottawatomie County on Tuesday.

Shepard's trial is expected to begin later this year.