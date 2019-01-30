4Warn Storm Team hits the road to say thank you

NORMAN, Okla. – The KFOR 4Warn Weather team delivered lunch to the hard-working folks at the National Weather Service in Norman after the longest government shutdown in history.

The men and women at the weather service provide valuable data and life-saving information not just to the people of Oklahoma but to the entire region.

They did not receive paychecks during the shutdown along with hundreds of thousands of other federal employees.

Thank you for your dedication National Weather Service!