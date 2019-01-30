× 750 barrels of crude oil spills into Garfield County creek, clean-up underway

COVINGTON, Okla. — Clean-up efforts are underway after roughly hundreds of barrels of crude oil spilled into Black Bear Creek.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission was notified Tuesday of the spill. OCC spokesperson Matt Skinner said the spill has been contained.

“We have a spill now that’s about five miles long from the point of release, so there are booms out. There’s a dam that’s been built to contain things in the bar ditch and we’re going from there,” Skinner told News 4.

According to Skinner, roughly 750 barrels operated by Great Salt Plains Midstream, LLC were spilled.

“That number may go higher as we look further. That number is from the operator,” he said. “It came out of a tank, out of a valve. Now, exactly why it spilled out of a tank, what happened with the valve – that’s all things that will be covered in our investigation.”

Right now, there are no reports of wildlife or fish kills as a result.

News 4 has reached out to Great Salt Plains for a comment.