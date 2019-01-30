× Arrest made in connection to southwest Oklahoma City homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police say a man has been arrested in connection to a homicide on the city’s southwest side.

At around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Oklahoma City police received a call about an unresponsive man in the 500 block of S.W. 68th St.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 33-year-old Cesar Lopez inside the home.

Investigators say Lopez had trauma to his body that was consistent with homicide.

Detectives believe there were at least two other people in the home with Lopez when he got into an altercation, which led to his death.

On Wednesday, police announced they have arrested Phillip Sanchez, 31, in connection to Lopez’s death.

Sanchez was booked into the Oklahoma County on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.