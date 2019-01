STILLWATER, Okla. – It was a close call for Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.

Wednesday, dash cam video has been released. It was recorded over the weekend near Stillwater.

A man was getting out of his car – and he forgot to put it in park.

The car kept rolling and ended up hitting into a trooper’s car door.

Troopers then arrested the driver, a 28-year-year old from Missouri.

Fortunately, no one was injured.