Del Taco brings vegetarian and vegan tacos to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is bringing vegetarian and vegan tacos to locations across the Oklahoma metro.

Beginning Thursday, January 31, Del Taco will test Beyond Tacos – made with Del Taco’s seasoned Beyond Meat recipe – at seven locations across the state in Edmond, Yukon, Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City.

Del Taco is the first Mexican fast food chain to offer Beyond Meat’s plant-based protein option.

“With a growing demand for vegan and vegetarian options among our guests, we saw an opportunity within the space to partner with Beyond Meat to develop a proprietary blend of seasoned, 100 percent plant-based meat,” said John Cappasola, President and Chief Executive Officer of Del Taco. “After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans during our tests in Southern California, it only made sense to introduce our Beyond Tacos to a different community where Del Taco has a large and passionate fan base.”

Beyond Meat is also being offered as a substitute for any protein in existing Del Taco menu items, such as burritos, nachos and fries.

Beyond Avocado Taco (vegan) : Seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-sliced avocado, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.

: Seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-sliced avocado, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell. Beyond Taco (vegetarian): Seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles, hand-grated cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes in a crunchy shell.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to elevate our menu, and are excited to offer this plant-based alternative to even more of our fans – whether they are vegan, vegetarian or just looking to switch things up – without sacrificing quality and taste,” Cappasola added.

