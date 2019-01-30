DOC inmate, halfway house ‘walk away’ injured in police shooting; suspected in earlier assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Department of Corrections inmate and current resident of a city halfway house was injured after he was shot by an Oklahoma City officer on the city's northwest side Wednesday evening.

According to Oklahoma City Police, an officer was responding to a suspicious person call at a home in the 2600 block of W. Park Place at around 6 p.m. when he spotted the man with a "crowbar-type instrument" and chased after him.

"The officer chased him to the east side of the house and at this point the suspect turned to the officer and the officer discharged his taser and this did not work on the suspect," said Capt. Bo Mathews. "The suspect continued to charge at the officer with a crowbar-type instrument in his hand. The officer retreated and fired his weapon, striking the subject."

Mathews said the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital where he is expected to survive. The officer was not injured. Mathews said police later learned the man had a fight at the Carver Transitional Center, 400 S. May, earlier in the day and was considered an escapee.

An Oklahoma Department of Corrections official confirmed to News 4 Wednesday night the man is a DOC inmate who "walked away" from the halfway house, run by Core Civic, a private prison company contracted by DOC.

Mathews said it's also believed the man is the suspect in an assault that happened earlier in the evening, down the block from where the shooting took place, that sent another man to the hospital.

The conditions of both men are unknown at this time and it's unclear if they knew each other. Mathews said it's also unknown how many rounds the officer fired, or how many times the suspect was hit.

"You have a person that the officer shot, obviously has injuries. And then also there was an altercation before the officer arrived, where the suspect had beat up somebody and put that person in the hospital," said Mathews.

"Right now our homicide detectives are working the scene. I think there are some people that saw the initial fight where the suspect we had shot had beat up somebody and also we have witnesses, allegedly, to the officer involved shooting."

The suspect's name is not being released until his family is notified. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the shooting investigation.