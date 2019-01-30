× Multiple agencies respond to Del City apartment fire

DEL CITY, Okla. – Several fire departments battled an apartment fire in Del City.

Emergency crews responded to the area near SE 44th and Bryant just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters with the Oklahoma City, Del City and Midwest City fire departments responded to the scene.

Officials first on scene reported seeing heavy flames and smoke.

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by officials.