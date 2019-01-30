× Governor Stitt announces former Oklahoma House representative as Secretary of Native American Affairs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt announced today the appointment of a Chickasaw Nation legislator and former Oklahoma House representative as the Secretary of Native American Affairs.

Lisa J. Billy currently serves in the Chickasaw Nation Legislature, a seat she has held since 2016. She previously served in the Chickasaw Nation Legislature from 1996 to 2002.

Billy also served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2004 to 2016 representing District 42. During her time in the Legislature, Billy held various leadership roles including Floor Leader from 2014 to 2016, Deputy Whip from 2004 to 2008, and Vice Chair of the Republican Caucus from 2006 to 2008.

She formed the Native American Caucus in the Oklahoma Legislature in 2006 and has been recognized for her work on prison reformation policies.

“Lisa has been a consistent and faithful representative for the people of Oklahoma, from her time serving in the Oklahoma Legislature to her role today in the Chickasaw Nation Legislature,” said Gov. Stitt. “She will bring her hard-work ethic and wealth of experience to the table in order to serve as an advisor to my administration and help foster strong partnerships between our tribal governments and the State of Oklahoma.”