I-35 on-ramp, lane closures in northeast Oklahoma City expected for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers who travel along I-35 in northeast Oklahoma should expect some closures to take place Wednesday.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, three closures will take place for on-going sign installation.
- The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Memorial Rd. will be closed.
- The right lane of southbound I-35 will be closed at Memorial Rd.
- There will be intermittent shoulder closures on north and southbound I-35 between Hefner Rd. and Waterloo Rd.
The closures are expected to last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.