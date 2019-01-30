× I-35 on-ramp, lane closures in northeast Oklahoma City expected for Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers who travel along I-35 in northeast Oklahoma should expect some closures to take place Wednesday.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, three closures will take place for on-going sign installation.

The southbound I-35 on-ramp from Memorial Rd. will be closed.

The right lane of southbound I-35 will be closed at Memorial Rd.

There will be intermittent shoulder closures on north and southbound I-35 between Hefner Rd. and Waterloo Rd.

The closures are expected to last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.