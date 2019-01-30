Lincoln Riley’s Contract Extension & Raise Approved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City, OK - Lincoln Riley's last two seasons as OU head coach have produced two Big 12 Championships, two College Football Playoff berths and two Heisman Trophy winners. All that equals an incredible raise and extension.

Rumors circulated Lincoln Riley was on NFL head coaching radar's last season. The Sooners made sure that wasn't an option. The OU Board of Regents approved Lincoln Riley's contract which will see him extended through the 2024 season. He'll make six million dollars in 2019. In 2020 he'll make $6.15 million, 2021 - $7.3 million, 2022 - $6.45 million, 2023 - $6.6 million.

That's not all. Alex Grinch's three year contract was approved. The new OU defensive coordinator will make $1.4 million in his first season on the sidelines. That's the most money given to an OU assistant ever.

Other assistant raises include Bill Bedenbaugh's salary next season jumping to $750K. Cale Gundy goes up to 535K, Jay Boulware will pull down $470K, Dennis Simmons $460K, Shane Beamer $470K, Ruffin McNeill $575K, Calvin Thobodeaux $375K. New Linebackers coach Brian Odomo will start at $375K, and new Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning will make a cool $425K.