Metro non-profit trailer stolen with thousands of dollars worth of items inside 

OKLAHOMA CITY- Skyline Urban Ministry helps those who need a hot meal and now they are needing your help.

Overnight someone stole a red cargo trailer used to serve hot meals to those in need.

Surveillance cameras show the crime in progress.

Newcastle Police located the trailer at a residential construction site but everything inside was gone.

That included a generator, heating trays, silverware, tables, bins of clothing, and other items.

Here is how the trailer was used before the damage.

The trailer has been badly damaged too, the Executive Director, Rev. Deborah Ingraham, is devastated at the loss.

She says this ministry is trying to “get food to the people who need food.”

Skyline Urban Ministry provides hot lunches at various sites on Wednesdays to about 100 people. That ministry will be expanding soon to include Thursdays.

Rev. Ingraham also says they provide hot meals to local homeless camps.

The Ministry is now in need of donations to get the trailer back in working condition and stocked with the items they need to help local people.

You can donate at their website or Facebook page.

If you recognize the person seen on surveillance or the pickup truck, call the police.