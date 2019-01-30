× Muskogee police issue Silver Alert for missing 91-year-old man

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – The Muskogee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 91-year-old man.

Police are looking for Turner Ellis, who is described as a white male last seen wearing blue denim overalls.

His last known location is in Muskogee on Tuesday, at approximately 6 p.m., near N 32nd St. and Lee St.

Officials say he is in a gold, four-door, 2003 Buick Regal with the Oklahoma tag HTD854.

Police say Ellis has dementia.

If you have any information, call police immediately.