Oklahoma City police looking for alleged hardware store thief, stolen truck suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stole from a hardware store in southwest Oklahoma City and then took off in a stolen pickup.

On January 18, police responded to the store near SW 119th and Western at approximately 3:45 p.m. in reference to a larceny report.

According to a police report, a man walked through a register with a heater and began to exit the store without paying. When he noticed employees attempting to stop him, he started to run and then left in a vehicle.

An employee was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle, however, police say the tag number came back to a vehicle that was stolen earlier that day.

The man is described as a white male, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a red/brown beard.