Oklahoma man sentenced to prison for firearm possession after bullet strikes boy’s crib

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to prison for possession of a firearm while under a victim protective order after a bullet he fired in his backyard ended up in a nearby home.

On May 5, 2018, officers with the Moore Police Department received a report of shots being fired in a residential neighborhood, and were able to pinpoint the shots to a nearby home.

Police went to 46-year-old Jeremy Shawn Parke’s home and found a Ruger, Model AR 556 rifle, a shotgun and several spent shell casings on Parke’s back patio.

Court documents allege that there were apparent bullet holes in his backyard fence.

The next day, police learned that a woman who lives nearby found a bullet near her son’s crib.

Andrea Johnson told News 4 that she noticed some wood chips from her son's crib on the ground, and was shocked when she took a closer look.

“When I pulled his crib back is when I saw something on the ground, bent down, picked it up and realized it was a bullet and that’s when I just absolutely lost it," said Johnson.

Police say the bullet traveled through an outside wall, the high ceiling area in the living room, a second interior wall, and was finally stopped by the crib bar.

According to court documents, "law enforcement determined that it was the same caliber that could be fired from the AR 556 rifle they had seized from Parke the day before."

Authorities say Parke never should have had a gun since he was the subject of a protective order.

Parke pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on June 28, 2018.

On Tuesday, he was sentence to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

The court also ordered him to pay $1,885 in restitution for the damage the bullet caused.