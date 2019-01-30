OSBI searching for two teens considered armed and dangerous in connection with Chickasha homicide

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Chickasha Police are looking for two suspects they consider armed and dangerous in connection to a murder.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Chickasha Police Department responded to an area behind the Dairy Queen located in the 700 block of W. Choctaw. When they arrived, they found the body of 18-year-old Arnold Adams, III, who appeared to have been shot in the torso.

18-year-old Dmillion Williams, aka NinePoint, and 18-year-old Malcolm Jackson, aka Highlife, are on the run after the murder investigation of Adams identified them and four others as co-defendants.

Four were taken into custody: 19-year-old Troy Jennings of Mcloud, 16-year-old Brooklyn Nelson of Oklahoma City, and 15-year-old Vivian Sanders of Newalla were booked into the Grady County Jail. 15-year-old Montana Simpson of Norman was booked into the Caddo County Jail. All four were booked on first-degree murder charges.

If you have any information pertaining to their location please call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or call the local police.

Please do not approach them.