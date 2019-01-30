× OU Board of Regents Chair resigns effective immediately

NORMAN, Okla. – OU Regents Chair Clay Bennett has resigned effective immediately due to health issues.

Leslie J. Rainbolt-Forbes, vice chairwoman, announced his resignation today at the Board of Regents meeting.

Rainbolt-Forbes expressed sympathy, wished him “good luck and Godspeed,” and said the the board was grateful for his service and leadership.

Bennett was appointed to the Board of Regents by Governor Mary Fallin in 2011 for a seven-year term.

He also serves as president of Dorchester Capital and chairman of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There is no word yet on whether his illness will affect his role in these companies.