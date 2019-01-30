Puppy born with upside-down paws making great recovery

STILLWATER, Okla. – Milo, the puppy born with upside-down paws and taking Oklahoma by storm ever since, is making great strides in his recovery today.

Oliver and Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, Milo’s caretakers, took him back to OSU’s veterinary hospital to remove his casts.

He’s had two surgeries this month to correct his legs, and now he’s ready to stand on his own.

His caretakers say he can now sit and stand all by himself.

Walking will take a little extra help, as his elbows are still really tight and his ankles and paws are really loose.

He is staying in the hospital as Dr. Clarys, and a rehab specialist, Dr. Blake help little Milo get back on his feet.

He’s getting very intensive rehab and PT and they will send him home as soon as possible, where he will continue rehab and PT with Oliver and Friends and Dr. Heatly at Great Plains Veterinary Services.

“He’s got MONTHS of work, but we are alllllll 100 percent in.”