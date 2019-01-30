Tennessee 6-year-old catches whopping 58-pound catfish

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A 6-year-old in Tennessee reeled in a nearly 60-pound catfish while fishing earlier this week.

On Monday, Chris Price says he and his 6-year-old daughter, Farrah, went fishing at Old Hickory Lake.

According to WTVF, despite the cold temperatures and high winds, Farrah, who’s almost 7, asked her dad to go fishing.

“We hadn’t been fishing for 20 minutes and the rod started bending,” Price said.

After attempted to wrangle in the fish for nearly 15 minutes, they were successful, bringing in the 58-pound catfish. Price says he had to use his hands to get it over the side of boat because he forgot his net that day.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this monster catfish coming out of the water,” he added.

He says he hopes their “once in a lifetime” catch will encourage other families to get outdoors and enjoy nature together.